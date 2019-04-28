Catherine "Cathy" Amdahl

Resident of Walnut Creek

Catherine "Cathy" Amdahl, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her home at Carnelian Assisted Living, Walnut Creek, CA. Catherine was born in her family farmhouse in South Sioux City, NE to Carl and Valerie Melvin and was the oldest of three children. Her family moved to the "city" of Sioux City, IA where she would finish her elementary, middle and high school education. Upon high school graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, majoring in English and Home Economics; and was pledged to Kappa Delta sorority. Cathy met her future husband in her 3rd year of college and upon completing that year, she and Sylvan Amdahl (Army cadet, OTS Fort Riley, KS) were married on August 16th, 1952 in South Sioux City, NE. Army life meant traveling! Including Japan, Southeast Asia and across the USA. Together they had five children. Cathy worked as a secretary most of her life and retired after a 30 year career as the assistant to the Administrator of Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Richmond, CA. Cathy enjoyed her friends, music, church and most of all her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan Amdahl, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Fran Jones and her brother James Melvin; her children: Kari (David) Dingman, Nancy Amdahl & Michael Maxwell, Jeffrey (Shelley) Amdahl, Sylvan (Donnella) Amdahl, Jr. and Merri (Chuck) Griffin; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 2830 May Road, El Sobrante, CA 94803, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Catherine's honor to Alzheimers.org or .





View the online memorial for Catherine "Cathy" Amdahl Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary