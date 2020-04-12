|
|
Catherine Belluomini
January 26, 1933 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Moraga
Catherine Belluomini was born in Oakland, CA on January 26th, 1933 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 2nd at the age of 87 years old.
Catherine graduated at the top of her class with honors from Holy Names High School. Afterwards, she married her husband Alfred Belluomini and had 3 children (Christina, Allan, Dino). She was a housewife and very active at St. Paschals Parish for 23 years.
Catherine went to work at the Alameda Naval Air Station at the lowest level due to lack of work experience. In 12 years, she worked her way up to become the Manager of Cost Reduction; which qualified her to take classes in Jet Engine Theory and various inspection techniques (which at the time you needed a college education for). After the course, it was determined that she placed highest honors in the class out of all the participants. Catherine went on to supervise all training and certification of quality assurance personnel. Later on, she became the teacher of the Jet Engine theory and inspection technique course; as well as a substitute teacher to all other curriculum on the Naval Base due to her extensive knowledge on the topics.
Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Unfortunately, she outlived all three of her children. She is survived by her husband of 68 years (Alfred Belluomini), her sister (Diana Mori of Moraga, CA), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews who are scattered across the Bay Area.
Catherine's burial and final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020