Catherine C. Dunlap
April 23, 1930 - August 27, 2020
Longtime Resident of Albany, CA
Passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Richmond, at 90 years of age. A native of Marin County, and long-time resident of Albany. Survived by daughters, Catherine Nicewander of Yuma, Arizona, Bridget Heifner of Placerville, Valerie Griffin of Richmond, and Victoria Redstone of Walnut Creek; and grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Wendy, Angie, Cassandra, and Darren. Preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Leonard Dunlap in 1995; sons, Patrick Lynch in 1950, and Walter Lynch in 1977; daughter, Evelyn Marquess in 1991; and brother, John De La Montanya in 1992.
Friends are cordially invited to attend graveside services Tuesday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset View Cemetery, top of Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito; a reception will immediately follow at Pinole Sportsmen's Club, 201 Pinon Street, Pinole. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the animal charity of the donor's choice
