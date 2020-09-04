1/
Catherine C. Dunlap
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Catherine C. Dunlap
April 23, 1930 - August 27, 2020
Longtime Resident of Albany, CA
Passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Richmond, at 90 years of age. A native of Marin County, and long-time resident of Albany. Survived by daughters, Catherine Nicewander of Yuma, Arizona, Bridget Heifner of Placerville, Valerie Griffin of Richmond, and Victoria Redstone of Walnut Creek; and grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Wendy, Angie, Cassandra, and Darren. Preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Leonard Dunlap in 1995; sons, Patrick Lynch in 1950, and Walter Lynch in 1977; daughter, Evelyn Marquess in 1991; and brother, John De La Montanya in 1992.

Friends are cordially invited to attend graveside services Tuesday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset View Cemetery, top of Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito; a reception will immediately follow at Pinole Sportsmen's Club, 201 Pinon Street, Pinole. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the animal charity of the donor's choice.


View the online memorial for Catherine C. Dunlap



Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
