Catherine Frances ContierJanuary 27, 1936 - November 25, 2020Resident of AlamedaResident of Alameda, at rest in Oakland on November 25, 2020. Dear wife of 54 years of Al Contier. Father of Larry (Karin) of Denver, Leonard (Emanuela) of Santa Barbara, Ronald (the late Holly) of San Lorenzo, Richard (Rhonda) of Texas, Patricia Stephens (David) of Florida. Dear Nona to Danielle (Aaron), Nicholas, Jacob, Sophia, Tiffany (Jenny), Tammy, Trevor, Daniel, Maren, and Aiden Contier and Adam Stephens. Step-Nona to Eric Berry and step-great-Nona to Kaleb and Brooklyn Berry. Daughter of Adriana and Frank Ghigliotto. Dear sister to Clara (Herman) Muzio and Steve (Brenda) Ghigliotto. Aunt to Tony (Kathy), Mike (Christina), Dino Muzio and Tom (Bethany) Ghigliotto. Catherine was very proud to be 100% Italian!Catherine went to Sacred Heart School, then graduated Oakland Tech. She worked at Pacific Bell until marrying Al. She travelled all over the country to attend every single one of her kids' and grandkids' meets, games and tournaments. After raising her family, she played tennis for many years. She enjoyed seeing the world through her travels with her beloved husband and dear friends. She passed away peacefully while sleeping after a fierce battle with cancer. She was a strong-willed, feisty woman with a lot of love to share, and she was making people laugh until the very end. She will be missed by many.Friends may join family at an open-air service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oakland at 11:30 am on Wednesday, December 2nd.In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude in Catherine's name.