1/1
Catherine Frances Contier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Frances Contier
January 27, 1936 - November 25, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Resident of Alameda, at rest in Oakland on November 25, 2020. Dear wife of 54 years of Al Contier. Father of Larry (Karin) of Denver, Leonard (Emanuela) of Santa Barbara, Ronald (the late Holly) of San Lorenzo, Richard (Rhonda) of Texas, Patricia Stephens (David) of Florida. Dear Nona to Danielle (Aaron), Nicholas, Jacob, Sophia, Tiffany (Jenny), Tammy, Trevor, Daniel, Maren, and Aiden Contier and Adam Stephens. Step-Nona to Eric Berry and step-great-Nona to Kaleb and Brooklyn Berry. Daughter of Adriana and Frank Ghigliotto. Dear sister to Clara (Herman) Muzio and Steve (Brenda) Ghigliotto. Aunt to Tony (Kathy), Mike (Christina), Dino Muzio and Tom (Bethany) Ghigliotto. Catherine was very proud to be 100% Italian!
Catherine went to Sacred Heart School, then graduated Oakland Tech. She worked at Pacific Bell until marrying Al. She travelled all over the country to attend every single one of her kids' and grandkids' meets, games and tournaments. After raising her family, she played tennis for many years. She enjoyed seeing the world through her travels with her beloved husband and dear friends. She passed away peacefully while sleeping after a fierce battle with cancer. She was a strong-willed, feisty woman with a lot of love to share, and she was making people laugh until the very end. She will be missed by many.
Friends may join family at an open-air service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oakland at 11:30 am on Wednesday, December 2nd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude in Catherine's name.


View the online memorial for Catherine Frances  Contier



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved