|
|
Catherine Longoria
June 29, 1930-February 12, 2020
Concord
Catherine was born in Xenia, Ohio, the third of seven children of Rev. Earl R Jamieson and Marianna Gray Jamieson. At 10 weeks old the family returned to Egypt where her parents were United Presbyterian Missionaries. Due to the war in 1941, the family returned to the US and settled in Oakland, California. Catherine graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1948 and graduated from Muskingum University in Ohio in 1952.
After graduation, Catherine returned to Cairo, Egypt to teach Home Economics to Jr and Sr High Students. Upon returning to the states she taught Kindergarten in the West Contra Costa School District. She married and raised 2 daughters in Pinole, until she moved to Concord in 1985.
Catherine had been active in her former church as an elder, deacon, Stephen minister, transportation committee volunteer and participated in many Bible Studies and Fellowship groups. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, crossword puzzles and cats.
Catherine is preceded in death by Sister Marian Eddy and Brothers Glenn, Allan and Richard. Two siblings survive: Carol (Jack) Trimingham and Donald (Beverly) Jamieson.
Catherine is the Loving Mother of Terry (Dave) Pikal, and Robin (Mike) Harral. She also has six grandchildren: Ryan (Kim), Nicholas, Christopher, Maria, Jacob and Joshua.
Memorial Donations can be made to:
Bay Area Rescue Mission www.bayarearescue.org
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
View the online memorial for Catherine Longoria
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020