Catherine Mary Tool
July 6, 1925 ~ October 26, 2019
Resident of Orinda, California
Catherine Mary Henry Tool passed away on October 26, 2019 after complications from a fall. Our loving mother, grandmother and friend went to join her husband Steve who she missed every day since he died six years ago. Cay was born in the rural town Gresham, Oregon. She grew up on a farm in Portland where her family raised and sold chickens, chicks and eggs. Cay, her two older brothers and sister worked the farm before dawn, and then rode horses ten miles to and from school. Cay attended Marylhurst University, Oregon's oldest Catholic college. In her senior year, Catherine Henry met her future husband Stephen Tool at a joint dance with brother college, University of Portland. After Cay graduated with a degree in education, the loving couple married at the Marylhurst Chapel. Steve took a job with Goodyear Rubber and Mr. and Mrs. Tool moved to Sacramento, CA. While living in the valley, Cay taught fourth and fifth graders at a parochial school. In 1951, Cay gave birth to her first son Stephen, Jr. A few years later Steve's work took him to the bay area where Cay and Steve bought their first home in Orinda, CA in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. After the move,Steve started his own business in Oakland and Cay retired from teaching. In 1955, the couple had their second child, Patrick.Cay was a devout Catholic and truly loved her religion and the Santa Maria Church and Parish. Cay played a big part in the Santa Maria community. From the early days when Santa Maria was first established, she attended daily mass when the chapel was located near hole one on the OCC golf course, and continued daily worship until the near end of her life. Cay also volunteered many years as the librarian for Santa Maria school, participated as a member of the mothers' club, and was a board member of the Women's Guild. She and her husband Steve were regulars at all Santa Maria social events, and Cay loved to share a donut and coffee with other parishioners after 8:30 Sunday Mass. Many will remember her as a morning regular at the Village Inn Coffee Shop where she and her wonderful friends shared a table after daily mass. Throughout her life, Cay had a passion for bridge, a game she learned to play on train rides to and from college. She was a very competitive player and a member in 6 bridge groups in Contra Costa. Cay had a love of travel, and together with her husband Steve they logged in over 80 cruises in their life time traveling to over 100 countries. Although a woman of many interests, her greatest joy was simply being with her family. Cay enjoyed telling stories and laughing with her five grandchildren who affectionately called her "Smoochie." Up until her last day, Cay lived a rich and spiritual life. She will be greatly missed.
Catherine is predeceased by her husband Stephen, parents John and Rose Henry, brothers Hank and Jack and sister Patricia.Cay is survived by her sons Stephen, Jr (Carole), Patrick (Rosemary), grandchildren Shanon (Andrea), Tristan, Patrick, Jr. (Michelle), Hilary and Stephen, IV.
Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 16 10:30 am at Santa Maria Church, 40 Santa Maria Way, Orinda
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Maria Church.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019