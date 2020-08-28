1/
Sister Catherine Nessi SNJM
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Catherine Nessi, SNJM
September 20, 1930 - August 18, 2020
Resident of Saratoga, CA
Sister Catherine Nessi, SNJM (Sister Frances Venard) passed away in the early morning of August 18, 2020. Sister Catherine was 89 years old and celebrated 70 years of her religious profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
Sister Catherine was an elementary school educator and for over 57 years she ministered in schools both in Northern and Southern California. She taught at Saint Monica (San Francisco), Saint Anastasia (Los Angeles), Saint Elizabeth (Altadena), Saint Monica (Santa Monica), Saint Ignatius (Sacramento), Saint Theresa (Oakland), Sacred Heart (Oakland), and Holy Spirit (Fremont). She taught at Saint Stephen (Monterey Park) three times for a total of 14 years and Saint Cecilia (San Francisco) for 18 years ministering there as teacher, plant manager and substitute teacher. During her years in elementary schools she coached many sport teams and also was known to give trumpet lessons to music students.
Additionally, she ministered at Convent of the Holy Names, Los Gatos, as plant manager for 3 years and Activities Director at Saint Mary's Garden in Oakland for 3 years.
She loved her Swiss-Italian heritage and her family. She had a spirit of unassuming service and generosity. Sister Catherine's quick and dry wit, her keen perception of people in an understated way, her acceptance of every person and her ability to speak directly in a disarming manner endeared her to many. Her mischievous smile and twinkle in her eye hinted at her fun-loving side. She loved sports and enjoyed watching, playing and coaching them.
She is survived by her nieces, Rita Gordon, Theresa Woerman, Tina Figueroa and her nephews, George Nessi, Jim Nessi and their families. She will be remembered fondly by many friends, colleagues, former students and the Sisters of the Holy Names and their Affiliates.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Sister Catherine's memory at a future date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.


View the online memorial for Sister Catherine Nessi, SNJM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 27, 2020
Sister Catherine taught me not to worry about the small problems, that time and a bit of love will take care of them. You were a wise woman on earth and are getting you rewards in heaven now. Rest In Peace.
Maureen Mills
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sister Catherine was a truly remarkable person who deeply loved the St. Cecilia community. She was an amazing example of how to live one's vocation to the fullest extent. She was beloved by so many for good reason! Rest In Peace, Sister Catherine.
Kevin Buckley
Friend
August 26, 2020
What a wonderful lady Sister Catherine was. She was a woman of faith, a teacher, a mentor, a "jack of all trades" who saw a job that needed to be done and took charge. A lovely lady who will be remembered by many, and was loved by all.
Ann Brown
Friend
August 26, 2020
What a truly wonderful lady!! Thank you Sr. Catherine for being such a positive role model for our girls and being a happy part of their SC memories. We were all blessed by your presence. I know you will continue to watch over us all and you will live on in the stories and memories of all of us God Bless, Bill, Kelli Jo, Kasey Jo , and Jenna Cullinan
The Cullinan Famy
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sr. Catherine was the best!! Both my girls and our family were blessed to have had her in our lives and to have her be such a wonderful part of out girls education and memories of growing up. I am so sure she was given a grand welcome to Heaven and will continue to watch over all of us! Thank you Sr. Catherine. .... Bill, Kelli Jo, Kasey Jo, and Jenna
The Cullinan Famy
Friend
August 26, 2020
My boys and I loved Sister Catherine! Such a warm and welcoming presence at St. Cecilia. ❤
Cammy Blackstone
Friend
August 25, 2020
So many good memories of Sister Catherine when our children were at St. Cecilia School, we will miss her. I am sorry for your loss.
Doris Howard
Student
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved