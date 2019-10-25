|
|
Catherine V. Brown
Resident of Oakland, CA
Catherine V. Brown was born 22, March 1934 in Gibsland, Louisiana, and passed 16, October 2019 in Oakland California. She was a long time resident of Oakland that would extend in time for more then 60 years. She worked long careers at the Naval Supply Center Oakland, followed by other job appointments at the Naval Air Station Alameda where she retired her Civil Service Assignments. She leaves behind 2 sons, 4 daughters plus many additional relatives and friends. She is missed and loved, and after 85 years, the Lord Loved Her More and called her home.
Family and Public Viewing 2 pm - 5 pm Saturday 10-26-2019, Harris Funeral Home 1331 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, Ca. Memorial Service 2 pm Sunday 10-27-2019 Hilltop Church of Christ 3301 Morningside Drive, El Sobrante, Ca
View the online memorial for Catherine V. Brown
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019