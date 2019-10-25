East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home - Berkeley
1331 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-525-1331
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home - Berkeley
1331 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilltop Church of Christ
3301 Morningside Drive
El Sobrante, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine V. Brown


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine V. Brown Obituary
Catherine V. Brown
Resident of Oakland, CA
Catherine V. Brown was born 22, March 1934 in Gibsland, Louisiana, and passed 16, October 2019 in Oakland California. She was a long time resident of Oakland that would extend in time for more then 60 years. She worked long careers at the Naval Supply Center Oakland, followed by other job appointments at the Naval Air Station Alameda where she retired her Civil Service Assignments. She leaves behind 2 sons, 4 daughters plus many additional relatives and friends. She is missed and loved, and after 85 years, the Lord Loved Her More and called her home.
Family and Public Viewing 2 pm - 5 pm Saturday 10-26-2019, Harris Funeral Home 1331 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, Ca. Memorial Service 2 pm Sunday 10-27-2019 Hilltop Church of Christ 3301 Morningside Drive, El Sobrante, Ca


View the online memorial for Catherine V. Brown
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now