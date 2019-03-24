Cathleen M. Travers

Sept 30, 1953 - March 16, 2019

San Lorenzo

Cathleen Marie Travers entered peacefully into rest in Oakland on March 16, 2019. She was 65 years old.

A lifelong Alameda County resident born on September 30, 1953, Cathleen was the only daughter blessed to LeRoy and Estelle Travers. She graduated from Arroyo High School and was a devoted Oakland A's and Raiders fan. Cathleen enjoyed shopping, dancing, playing bingo and slot machines. She was generous with her time, donating her countless hours and her talents to Eden I & R of Hayward and Goodwill in Oakland. Cathleen was also a longtime member of Friendly Connections Senior Group, Young Ladies Institute and Native Daughters. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed.

Cathleen is survived by her brothers, Dennis and Paul; sister in law, Elizabeth; nieces, Renee, Sarah and Jayme; great nephew, Connor; great niece, Lily and many cherished extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister in law, Lynn.

Visitation for Cathleen will be 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 26th at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. The vigil service begins at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, March 27th at St. John's Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.





