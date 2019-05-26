Cathy Harada

Sept. 13, 1948 - May 1, 2019

Danville

Mrs. Cathy Yoneko (Umino) Harada, born on September 13, 1948 in Stockton, California, to the late Al and Meri (Okamoto) Umino, passed away at the age of 70 on May 1, 2019 after battling a rare brain disease called Moyamoya.

Cathy grew up in Stockton and graduated from Edison High School, where she participated in numerous activities and clubs such as, the National Honor Society, marching band and synchronized swimming team. After high school she was accepted to San Francisco State University, where she graduated with a major in Psychology and minor in Orthopedically Handicapped. There, she also met her beloved husband of 45 years, Ron Harada.

Cathy was a dedicated Special Education Teacher at Whitton School in Oakland, where she left a lasting impact on each of her students' lives. After devoting 16 years to her students, Cathy retired and centered the remainder of her life being a loving wife and mother.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching SF Giants games, going to concerts, coaching her daughter's softball team, cheering on her son's baseball and soccer games, and baking the most remarkable Christmas cookies every year.

Cathy is survived by her husband Ron Harada; daughter Devon (Harada) Costa (Eddie); son Brett Harada; uncle Shim Umino (Carol); mother in law Aiko (Fukuda) Harada (Fred); sister in law Leslie Harada and many other family and friends. The memory of Cathy's laughter, smile and personality will be deeply missed and will live through all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life service will take place on July 27th at the Stockton Buddhist Church, 2820 Shimizu Drive Stockton, California.





