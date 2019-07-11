Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Clare Parish
1950 Junction Blvd.
Roseville , CA
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre
26320 Mission Blvd
Hayward, CA
Cecelia Rainsberry


1919 - 2019
Cecelia Rainsberry Obituary
Cecelia Rainsberry
Roseville
Cecelia "Cece" Rainseberry was born on July 17, 1919 and left to meet her maker on July 6, 2019. Cece was born in Greenock, Scotland. Cece joined the Women in Military Service in the 1940s and served in Honolulu following Pearl Harbor. She is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Rainsberry, her son Donald Rainsberry, and her sister Eleanor Maynard. Cece was the Queen Bee in her family and is survived by one daughter, Roberta Wallace, 3 granddaughters, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Saint Clare Parish, 1950 Junction Blvd., Roseville on Monday, July 15th at 10:30am. Burial Services will take place at Holy Sepulchre, 26320 Mission Blvd Hayward, on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:00am. "Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear…opportunities abound to make our love felt" by Leo Buscaglia.


Published in East Bay Times on July 11, 2019
