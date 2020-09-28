Cecil Andrson
April 7, 1926 - Sept 4, 2020
Pinole, CA since 1959
Cecil "Andy" Anderson (94) passed away peacefully on Sept 4, 2020.
Cecil retired from CalTrans (as Inspector) & Costa County College (Welding Instructor) after 30+ years. He also was a 3rd degree black belt in Judo, a Musician, restored classic Jaguar Cars, and loved to travel.
Cecil is predeceased by his wife June Anderson after 63 years of marriage.
He is survived by his son Gary Anderson (wife Glenda), daughter Sandy Weyant (husband Kirk), four grandchildren Larry (Laurie), Vince (Karen), Carolyn, James (Louisa), 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. View the online memorial for Cecil Andrson