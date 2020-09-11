Cecile Bernice (MacAllister) LitherlandFebruary 21, 1927 - August 21, 2020Resident of Fremont, CABorn in Oakland, CA. Graduated from College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific) in 1949. Worked as a social worker in Sonoma, Marin, and San Joaquin Counties. Married the late Richard H. Litherland in 1951, before his ordination as a Presbyterian minister. Resided in the locations of his pastorates: Roslyn, WA; Okanogan, WA; Stockton, CA; Portland, OR; & Oakland, CA. After her husband's death in 2001, she remained in Oakland, CA until moving to Fremont, CA in 2008. She leaves her daughter, Irene Litherland of Union City CA; son, Joseph Litherland of Crockett CA; grandson, Nishant Joshi; son-in-law Dhruvkumar Joshi; & son's partner, Nola Peters.Memorial service via zoom on Sat. Sept. 26, 1:30 PM. Email revdrsarah70@gmail.com for service details. Memorial donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Stockton CA; First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, CA; or San Francisco Theological Seminary c/o University of Redlands, Redlands, CA.