1/1
Sister Cecilia Soberon O.P.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Cecilia Soberon, O.P.
June 22, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Sister Cecilia Soberon, OP, died of cancer at St. Martin Residence, Fremont, California, on November 9, 2020. She was 83 years old and in the 60th year of her religious profession. Born on June 22, 1937, in Mexico City, she was the daughter of Eugenio Soberón Vegambre and Guadalupe Haro Borneque.
After studying at the Escuela Comercial Francesa in Mexico City, she attended Ravenhill Academy, Pennsylvania, where she met the Religious of the Assumption. She entered the Assumption Sisters Congregation and made her first profession of vows on December 12, 1959.
Sister Cecilia earned a bachelor's degree in the Teaching of English from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and taught in Catholic and private elementary schools in Mexico. In 1979, she transferred to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose whom she met in Mexico. She professed her final vows as a Dominican Sister on August 9, 1980.
As a Dominican, Sister Cecilia taught at St. Frances X. Cabrini School, Los Angeles; St. James Elementary School, San Francisco; and Santa Teresita School, Los Angeles. She also served in pastoral ministry and religious education programs at parishes in Northern and Southern California. At the Motherhouse in Fremont, Sister assisted in various roles including the preparation of special hand-made items for the Congregation's annual Holiday Boutique.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse is closed until further notice to visitors. Sister Cecilia's Rosary will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, in the Motherhouse Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Motherhouse. Burial will be in God's Acre, the Congregation's cemetery.


View the online memorial for Sister Cecilia Soberon, O.P.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved