Sister Cecilia Soberon, O.P.June 22, 1937 - November 9, 2020Resident of Fremont, CASister Cecilia Soberon, OP, died of cancer at St. Martin Residence, Fremont, California, on November 9, 2020. She was 83 years old and in the 60th year of her religious profession. Born on June 22, 1937, in Mexico City, she was the daughter of Eugenio Soberón Vegambre and Guadalupe Haro Borneque.After studying at the Escuela Comercial Francesa in Mexico City, she attended Ravenhill Academy, Pennsylvania, where she met the Religious of the Assumption. She entered the Assumption Sisters Congregation and made her first profession of vows on December 12, 1959.Sister Cecilia earned a bachelor's degree in the Teaching of English from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and taught in Catholic and private elementary schools in Mexico. In 1979, she transferred to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose whom she met in Mexico. She professed her final vows as a Dominican Sister on August 9, 1980.As a Dominican, Sister Cecilia taught at St. Frances X. Cabrini School, Los Angeles; St. James Elementary School, San Francisco; and Santa Teresita School, Los Angeles. She also served in pastoral ministry and religious education programs at parishes in Northern and Southern California. At the Motherhouse in Fremont, Sister assisted in various roles including the preparation of special hand-made items for the Congregation's annual Holiday Boutique.Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse is closed until further notice to visitors. Sister Cecilia's Rosary will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, in the Motherhouse Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Motherhouse. Burial will be in God's Acre, the Congregation's cemetery.