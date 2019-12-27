|
Celeste Marques
March 27, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2019
Danville
In the early morning hours of December 15, 2019, Celeste Marques passed peacefully. On March 27, 1927, Celeste was born in Lowell, Massachusetts where her parents settled after emigrating to the United States from Madeira, Portugal. As a young girl, Celeste moved to Paul Do Mar, a small Portuguese fishing village, where she grew up before returning back to the United States. At the age of 19, Celeste married the love of her life & father to her children, Manuel Marques Jr., in Oakland, California. Celeste is survived by her 3 children, Alice Goncalves and her husband Tony, Manuel Marques III and his wife Trisha & Mike Marques and his wife Linda, as well as, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Celeste was adoringly known as "Mom" to countless people as a result of her loving nature, welcoming & warm home, and impeccable cooking skills. In addition to being a mother figure to many people, Celeste had a significant professional life. Celeste worked at Carnation-Albers for 10 years before working alongside her late husband, Manuel Marques Jr., to build their underground construction company, J&M, Inc., into a successful family business. Mom's love for her family, their business and the San Francisco Giants will live in our hearts forever and we find comfort in knowing she will now be reunited with her husband, Manuel Marques Jr.
Rosary Service December 29th, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Church of the Assumption 1100 Fulton Ave. San Leandro, CA 94577.
Funeral Service December 30th, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Church of the Assumption 1100 Fulton Ave. San Leandro, CA 94577
Graveside Service December 30th, 11:30 am - 12:00 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd. Hayward, CA 94544
San Leandro Funeral Home
510-483-5300
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 27, 2019