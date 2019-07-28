Home

St Bonaventure's Church
5562 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
5562 Clayton Rd.
Concord, CA
Celso (Sal) Salaiz Jr.


1931 - 2019
Celso (Sal) Salaiz Jr. Obituary
Celso (Sal)
Salaiz, Jr.
56-year resident of Concord
Celso Salaiz, Jr. passed way on July 19, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX January 13, 1931 to Celso Sr. and Ana Salaiz. Celso served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 in Field Artillery and served in the Korean War. He worked as an operator for AC Transit for 35 years. Celso loved gardening, the outdoors, his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Celso is survived by wife Armida Salaiz, his three children, seven grandchildren and remaining brother and three sisters.
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:00AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord. Interment will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
