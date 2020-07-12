Channy Hyungchan KimApr 20, 1939 - Jun 21, 2020HaywardChanny slipped quietly away at home on Father's Day after a long illness. He was born in the city of Jinhae on the southern coast of South Korea. The first in his family to go to college, Channy graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in mathematics, and taught math at Seoul Art and Music High School for 10 years. In 1976, he immigrated to the United States with his wife and two young children. Channy enjoyed long drives and camping in scenic areas around the western United States. His favorite spot was Pescadero Beach. He also took joy in gardening and seeing his three grandchildren. Channy is survived by his wife Teresa, son Andrew (wife Jihyun), son James (wife Lisa), and grandchildren Audrey, Elliot, and Jude. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister. Channy will be laid to rest at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. We will miss his friendliness and humor, his kindness and wisdom, and his devotion to his family.