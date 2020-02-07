|
Chappie "Coach" Lisle
Jan. 26,1932 - Jan. 13, 2020
Oakley, CA
Chappie quietly passed away on Jan. 13th at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 66 yrs, sister, Sue, 4 children, Linda, Greg, Mary Ann and Timothy, 11 grandchildren, 10 great & 2 great great grandchildren. Chappie was a graduate of Fresno State College and for 37 yrs he taught & coached football at DVC, LMC, Clayton Valley HS, Pacifica HS and Northgate HS. He will be remembered by family and friends for his powerful wit and unique charm.
A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 22nd at NorthCreek Church, 2303 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek 11am. Reception immediately following.
Go Bears !
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020