Charla MittsMay 26, 1945 - April 27, 2020Resident of OakleyCharla Johna Mitts, age 70, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home in Oakley, CA.Charla was born on May 26, 1949 in Winsted, CT to the late Captain Ashbert and Florence Borden. They had seven other children, Dona, Geraldine, Cathy and preceded in death by Ashbert Jr., Albert, Alfred and Alberta.She married Claude Joseph Mitts, Sr. March 15, 1967. They purchased a home in Concord and had three beautiful children.Charla was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, thinking of others first and always there to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. A dedicated mother, she cherished her children and welcomed every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.Charla leaves behind her children, Michelle, Claude Jr., and Jeannette. 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.She was proceeded in death by her husband, Claude and grandson, Trevor.Charla's memory will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched. She will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her.