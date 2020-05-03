Charla Mitts
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charla Mitts
May 26, 1945 - April 27, 2020
Resident of Oakley
Charla Johna Mitts, age 70, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home in Oakley, CA.
Charla was born on May 26, 1949 in Winsted, CT to the late Captain Ashbert and Florence Borden. They had seven other children, Dona, Geraldine, Cathy and preceded in death by Ashbert Jr., Albert, Alfred and Alberta.
She married Claude Joseph Mitts, Sr. March 15, 1967. They purchased a home in Concord and had three beautiful children.
Charla was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, thinking of others first and always there to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. A dedicated mother, she cherished her children and welcomed every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.
Charla leaves behind her children, Michelle, Claude Jr., and Jeannette. 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Claude and grandson, Trevor.
Charla's memory will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched. She will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her.


View the online memorial for Charla Mitts

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
So sorry for your loss. Charla was a sweet and loving woman. She will be missed.
Marlene Hensher
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved