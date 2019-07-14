East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Charlene Vera
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Antioch, CA
1955 - 2019
Charlene Dee Vera Obituary
Charlene Dee Vera
Dec 19, 1955 - June 27, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Charlene "Dee Dee" Vera passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Charlene Dee will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Richard J. Vera and their children, Michael J. Vera and Jennifer Vera Gutierrez, by her mother Marjorie J. (née Mierhofer) Newport, her brothers, Larry, Phil, Mark, Dave and sisters, Margie and Jan. Charlene will also forever be remembered by her precious ten grandchildren, her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Charlene Dee (née Newport) Vera joins her father, Charles Alfred Newport, her eldest brother, Charles Gary Newport and her nephew Dustin Sean Carrell in heaven.
Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
