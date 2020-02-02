|
Charlene Marie Trautner
Apr. 8, 1937 - Jan. 26, 2020
Resident of Danville
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Charlene Marie Trautner, on January 26, 2020 at the age of 82 years. The second of four children born to Charles and Theresa Tobias on April 8, 1937 in San Francisco. Charlene attended Catholic school during her formative educational years, St. Anne School and Presentation High School (Class of 1954). Charlene married Herbert Joseph Trautner Jr., at the age of 21, in 1958, and together they had five children.
As a devoted Catholic, Charlene lived her life with an unwavering faith in God, a heart filled with love, peace, and forgiveness.
Charlene is survived by her sister Barbara Sturla, two brothers Charles Jr. and David Tobias, her children, Michael Trautner, Julie Post, Annette Edelenbos, Joseph Trautner Sr., Herbert Trautner III, his wife, their spouses, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral and reception to be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Danville, CA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020