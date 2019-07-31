|
|
Charles Allen "Al" Edwards
March 25, 1953 ~ July 27, 2019
Antioch
Al, loving Husband, devoted Father and Papa peacefully transitioned on July 27th, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was an exceptionally kind, loving and gentle spirit who always wore a smile and was adored by his family. The way he lived his life with quiet respect, truth, charity, and hard work will continue to serve as an example for his family, friends, and all who knew him. Al was preceded in death by his parents Noreen and Fred Mowers. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosie, daughters Marissa (Michael) Drummond, Brianna (Jared) Krupa, Gabriella Edwards, four cherished grandchildren, his many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and friends.
Al enjoyed many different things including camping, fishing, gardening, dancing, cooking for loved ones, telling a joke or riddle and even doing magic tricks for the kids. He loved sports and in particular the time he spent with kids coaching Antioch Youth Football.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to standup2cancer.org.
View the online memorial for Charles Allen "Al" Edwards
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019