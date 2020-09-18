1/1
Charles Bogle
April 20, 1948 - Sept. 5, 2020
Resident of Berkeley, CA
Charles Ray Bogle, 72, and known to all as Charlie, died peacefully on September 5, 2020.
Charlie was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 20, 1948, and graduated from Waggener High School in 1966. He attended Eastern Kentucky University, graduating in 1970 with a B.B.A. in Marketing. Charlie met his wife, Peg, while at Eastern Kentucky University, and they were married on May 21, 1971, giving them over 49 years of marriage.
Charlie worked his whole career in business and marketing, including over 34 years with Raynor Garage Doors of Dixon, Illinois, until he retired in 2015. He was very active in many ministries at Newman Hall-Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Berkeley for the last thirty years, including being the beloved leader of the Children's Liturgy for seventeen years, a stalwart member of the building maintenance and grounds 'fixer-up' committee, and as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was also a faithful regular for many years with Night on the Streets - Catholic Worker, helping to feed and shelter the homeless in Berkeley.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Peg, his children, Mark and Clare, his sister, Annette Andrew, and his brothers Phil Bogle and Ron Bogle, as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Charlie's family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider contributing to the ministry that was very important to him, Night on the Streets - Catholic Worker (501C3). You may mail a donation to Night on the Streets-Catholic Worker, PO Box 11312, Berkeley, CA 94712.
A funeral mass will be held outside in accordance with local health policies on September 19, at 2 pm at Holy Spirit Chapel-Newman Hall, in Berkeley, California. The liturgy will also be available to stream. Check calnewman.org or call to make reservations (required), confirm date/time (poor air quality may postpone), and for streaming information.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Holy Spirit Chapel-Newman Hall
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 14, 2020
One of my favorite people from college days! So sad for Peg and the kids - he was a great guy. Sending prayers, love, and hugs.
Katie Short Hadden
Friend
