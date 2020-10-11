Charles CopelandMarch 10, 1930 - June 7, 2020Resident of Livermore, CACharles (Bill) W. Copeland III passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Lynwood, CA, he was the eldest of three children born to Grace and Dr. Charles W. Copeland II. After graduating from Stockton High School, Bill attended Stockton Jr. College and worked retrofitting airplanes to be used as crop-dusters. Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the army he began a career in municipal administration including stints as the Maintenance Superintendent for the cities of Antioch and Livermore. After retiring Bill and his wife Beverley were very active in the Bay Area chapter of the Maintenance Superintendent's Association, including publishing the Maintainer, the official publication of M.S.A. Bill enjoyed flying and built two homebuilt airplanes with his brother John. Bill was an active member of the Society of Antique Modelers #21 and flew radio-controlled airplanes as a hobby. Bill was predeceased by his wife Beverley Copeland and his brother John Copeland. Bill is survived by his sister Ann Copeland DeVincenzi, sister-in-law Jane Copeland, children Karen Piazza, Julie Azevedo, Dawn Emery, Libby Martinez, Donald "Chip" DeSair, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Bill's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations can be made to the MSA EDU Foundation, Attn: Bev Copeland Endowment Fund. If you would like to be notified of the date and time of Bill's service, please send your email address to: billsmemorial2020@gmail.com