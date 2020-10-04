Charles D. UlrichApril 24, 1945 - April 23, 2020Resident of Hayward, CAOn April 23, 2020 Charles D. Ulrich unexpectedly passed away at his Hayward residence at the age of 74. Charles was born in Astoria, New York on April 24, 1941; he was one of six children. He served in the Vietnam War as a Navy Airplane Electrician from 1963-1967 on the U.S.S. Coral Sea CVN-43. After an honorable discharge, Charles married his loving wife Dottie and worked as an electrician for "Charlie's Electric" his own electrical company. Charles Ulrich had four boys, John Ulrich (deceased), Scott Ulrich (deceased), Steven Ulrich (Minnesota) and Doug Ulrich (Tracy). All four boys attended St. Bede's Catholic School in Hayward as well as Tennyson and Moreau Catholic High School. Charles and Dottie have been St. Bede's parishioners for over 48 years.Charles and Dottie have been married for 54 years and have been long time Hayward residents. Charles then worked for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as an Electrician for 25 years starting his career there in 1981. Charles retired in 2006 and spent quality time with his wife traveling and visiting his 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Charles was known for being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Charles was well known for his candid humor and always donating his free time to help at St. Bede's and taking care of his family.Charles enjoyed watching his boys play sports and a good scoop of ice cream and anything from Carvel's in New York. Charles always put family first and encouraged everyone that knew him to take care of those you love. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles V. Ulrich, and his two sons, John (2011) and Scott (2013) Ulrich. Charles is survived by many who loved him, his wife, Dottie, his two married sons, Steven & Lisa Ulrich (Myles, Tyson) and Doug & Julie Ulrich (Skyler). His mother, Stephanie Ulrich (100 years), his brother, Danny and three sisters (Stephanie, Joan, Sandra) in New York and one sister, Susan, in Houston, Texas.In May, Charles was laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, California. A Celebration of Life in Charles' honor will be announced at a later date at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Hayward, unfortunately no services are currently available due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.God has you now, may you rest in eternal peace.