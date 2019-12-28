|
|
Charles Dennis Minnihan
Sept. 4,1926 – Dec. 14, 2019
Castro Valley, CA
Charles Minnihan went to be with God on December 14, 2019.
Charles was a beloved husband for 63 years to his wife Marie, a father beyond compare to his daughter Jeanne Kierst (Timothy), and son, the late Rev. Paul Minnihan, Grandfather to Jonathan Cucculelli, Great-Grandfather to Ethan Cucculelli, Uncle to Patrick Minnihan, Brian Minnihan (Pru}, the late Craig Minnihan, Mark Minnihan (Bertha) and Kathy Minnihan. He was also an uncle and friend to many nieces and nephews on the East Coast.
Charles was a special personality who had a gift that made you feel special when you were with him. He was an artist at heart. Many family, friends and churches around the world have enjoyed the beauty of his gifts.
Charles and Marie shared a lifelong love of dancing and had so much fun in each other's company.
He also had a lifelong passion for the Oakland A's, Raiders and Warriors and all things regarding politics.
A Funeral Mass was held for Charles at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley Friday, December 27th followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Gone but never to be forgotten in our hearts.
View the online memorial for Charles Dennis Minnihan
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019