Charles "Chuck" Dorsett

Walnut Creek, California

After many enthusiastic encores, Charles "Chuck" Dorsett has taken his final curtain call and is now in the Greatest Cast Party with his dear wife Dorothy. They are survived by their large and loving family: children and their spouses, Charles and Michal Dorsett, Robert Dorsett and Jane Erwin, Catherine Dorsett Schuler and Scott Schuler, and John and Lisa Dorsett, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Chuck passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23rd, surrounded by his family. He was a great lover of the arts - an accomplished architect and actor, model airplane builder and water colorist. He received his Master's degree from the University of California, Berkeley in Architecture, was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, serving as the 6th Vice President of the National Board and President of the San Francisco chapter, was a lifetime member of the Oakland Cloud Dusters and one of the early members of the Diablo Light Opera Company.

He loved travel, nature, hunting, fishing, photography and aviation, but he was most proud of his family. We are deeply saddened, but forever grateful that he was a part of our lives for so long. He was 91.





