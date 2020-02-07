East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Irvington Cemetery
41001 Chapel Way
Fremont, CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Charles E. "Chuck" Bowman


1945 - 2020
Charles E. "Chuck" Bowman Obituary
Charles E. (Chuck) Bowman
February 8, 1945 - February 4, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Born Feb 8, 1945 in Oklahoma, passed away Feb 4, 2020 in Fremont. Chuck was a Bay Area resident who graduated from Newark High School in 1963. Lifetime Cadillac Master Craftsman who retired to Salida CA to be closer to his grandchildren. Survived by wife Bonita, daughters Kim and Carol, sister Patti, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his parents, brother and son. Chuck enjoyed fishing, skiing and watching sports with his family. Services to be held at Irvington Cemetery, 41001 Chapel Way in Fremont on Feb 8th at 2:30 pm. with a Celebration of Life to follow.


View the online memorial for Charles E. (Chuck) Bowman
Published in East Bay Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
