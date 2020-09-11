1/1
Charles E. DeLeuw Jr.
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. DeLeuw, Jr.
May 1, 1933 - September 1, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Longtime resident of Walnut Creek, California, Chuck DeLeuw worked as a traffic-engineer for nearly 40 years. He was a keen observer of people, had a way with words and was always advocating for the underdog. In his spare time, he photographed life: He was the man in the background who captured the essence of a scene, (then gave you a copy in the mail)! He left his mark on the world and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Nancie of 63 years, their two daughters Jennifer and Sydney, his sister, Sally and nieces, Victoria and Andrea.


View the online memorial for Charles E. DeLeuw, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved