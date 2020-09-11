Charles E. DeLeuw, Jr.May 1, 1933 - September 1, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CALongtime resident of Walnut Creek, California, Chuck DeLeuw worked as a traffic-engineer for nearly 40 years. He was a keen observer of people, had a way with words and was always advocating for the underdog. In his spare time, he photographed life: He was the man in the background who captured the essence of a scene, (then gave you a copy in the mail)! He left his mark on the world and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Nancie of 63 years, their two daughters Jennifer and Sydney, his sister, Sally and nieces, Victoria and Andrea.