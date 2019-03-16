Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Peter Christian Methodist
5324 Cypress Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
5324 Cypress Ave.
El Cerrito, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Hall


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles E. Hall Obituary
Charles E. Hall
Sep 22, 1941 - Feb 27, 2019
Charles Edward (Sonny) Hall was born on September 22, 1941 in Bryan, Texas, to William and Hazel Hall. The family moved to California in 1944, first to Berkeley and finally settling in Richmond, on South 24th Street, then to South 7th Street, which remained the family home until the passing of his father in 2000.
Charles attended Nystrom and Washington Elementary Schools, Roosevelt Jr. High, and graduated from Harry Ells High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he was trained as an electrician. He continued that vocation throughout his life while working through the Electricians Union, Local 5959.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Peter Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 5324 Cypress Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530. For more information call Jackie Harris at 210-705-0018.


View the online memorial for Charles E. Hall
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.