Charles E. Hall
Sep 22, 1941 - Feb 27, 2019
Charles Edward (Sonny) Hall was born on September 22, 1941 in Bryan, Texas, to William and Hazel Hall. The family moved to California in 1944, first to Berkeley and finally settling in Richmond, on South 24th Street, then to South 7th Street, which remained the family home until the passing of his father in 2000.
Charles attended Nystrom and Washington Elementary Schools, Roosevelt Jr. High, and graduated from Harry Ells High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he was trained as an electrician. He continued that vocation throughout his life while working through the Electricians Union, Local 5959.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Peter Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 5324 Cypress Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530. For more information call Jackie Harris at 210-705-0018.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019