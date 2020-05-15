Charles Francis "Skip" Dresel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Francis "Skip" Dresel
Oakland
Born Napa, CA; died 4/9/20, age 89.
Predeceased by parents, Carl "Bunk" & Verona Dresel, and brother, Don Dresel (Larry Larrabee).
Survived by Mary, wife of 60+ years; children Peter, Chuck (Danette), Libby (John Brazil), Anne; grandchildren Aislinn, Patrick, Aidan, Jordan; brother Carl "Bud" Dresel (Alma); nieces Karen, Tricia (Mark); grandnephew C.P.
Grew up in Napa, which he valued for its incredible community support for kids. SF Examiner all-NorCal high school basketball center; Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class inductee. Played basketball at and graduated from UC Berkeley where he made many life-long friends. After serving in the Air Force in Korea as an accounting officer, joined Touche Ross as a CPA. Worked many years as VP/General Auditor, Bank of California, then retired from Blue Shield of CA as VP, Financial Planning.
He and Mary raised four children who are supremely grateful to be theirs and thankful for their parents' active support of anything they ever wanted to do. Four adored grandkids followed, also basking in their unconditional love and support. Skip wanted nothing more in life than to be a good son, brother, husband, father, friend, and Opa—you did it spectacularly, Dad!!!
He lived to "shoot the breeze" and got along with everyone (especially if they listened to his stories--repeatedly!), from teammates to kids' friends, neighbors to co-workers and favorite grocery store checkers. Compassion, tolerance, ethics, and respect guided everything he did, underpinned by his gentle, humble, generous nature. In later days, sports and puzzles were favorite pastimes, but Mary was always the treasured anchor he couldn't have lived without. To our relief, his expressive love and legendary sense of humor lasted to the very end.
Celebration of life will be at a later date, when we can gather properly to honor this incredible man, partner, father, Opa, and friend. To be notified, please email cfdresel@gmail.com.
Eternal love and gratitude to Skip's Dream Team of caregivers: Jocelyn, Shay, Vea, Maya, Sonia, Psalm.
Memorial contributions in Skip's honor may be made to the UC Berkeley Undergraduate Scholarship Fund: https://give.berkeley.edu/egiving/index.cfm?fund=FU0729000


View the online memorial for Charles Francis "Skip" Dresel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Browne
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved