Charles Gene Aragon

July 30, 1944 - March 6. 2019

Resident of Dublin

Charlie was born in Fort Belknap Reservation in Hays, Montana to Ella Brockie Aragon & Siquio Vasquez Aragon. He was a member of the Gros Ventre (A'aniiih) and Assiniboine (Nakoda) tribes. His NDN name is Gay-i-daw (bull has a hump).

Raised in Chicago, IL until 1958, his family relocated to Oakland, CA. He graduated Fremont High School, Class of 1962. Charlie was a veteran of the USAF and a 25 year federal retiree from Alameda Naval Air Station as an aircraft electrician. He bought his home in Dublin, CA in 1975, where he continued to live and raise his family.

Charlie is survived by his loving & caring wife, Peggy and devoted children, Angela Hoehne (Paul) of Elk Grove, Aileen Aydelott (DeWayne) of Livermore, and Chuck Aragon of Dublin. He is also survived by his four siblings, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

On Sunday, March 10th, friends and family are invited to a visitation from 5:30 – 7:00 pm, followed by a Rosary service at Graham-Hitch Mortuary located at 4167 First Street in Pleasanton. On Monday, March 11th at 10:00 am, a Catholic mass will be held at St. Raymond's Church in Dublin, CA followed by military honor guard and reception.





View the online memorial for Charles Gene Aragon Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary