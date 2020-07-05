Charles H. Benavidez Sr.October 28, 1936 - June 29, 2020Resident of OaklandCharlie Benavidez Sr. was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Oct. 28, 1936. To Carlos & Antonia Benavidez. He loved his family and was a great father, grandfather, brother,uncle and friend. He was a kind, gentle loving and an understanding man.He precedes his parents, his wife, Margret and his sister, Frances and Brother, John.As a child he would work odd jobs and give the money to his parents. Then in 1945 his parents moved to Oakland California. Charlie was the oldest of 9 children. Frances, Julia, Max, Vickie, John, Elizabeth, Robert and Irene. He attended St. Patrick's and Mc Clymonds High School.He married Margret Rodriguez and had three children, Chuck Jr., Ronnie and Cindy. He worked for Toscana French Bread Bakery in Oakland. Later he worked for Svenhard Bakery where he became foreman. He worked alongside his brother-in-law, Ernie for 18 years. Later he went to night classes Laney College and took business classes. This enable him to run for Business Agent for the union and served for two terms.Charlie would often take in various family members that needed help. He help them get their lives together. This wasn't usual for him to help people. He was an active Church goer. One of his favorite excursion was one that he and his wife got to see the Pope in the late 80's.Family was always important to him. Going to family gathers, BBQs, fishing. Going on road trips to visit family in New Mexico and Family reunions. He enjoyed walking his dog, Tommy around the San Leandro Marina. He was a longtime fan of the A's, Raiders, and Warriors play. He also enjoyed going to the movies, playing cards at the Moose Lodge.