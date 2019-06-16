Home

Oct. 12, 1946 - June 16, 2017
Papi, its Father's Day and your in heaven.
Our hearts still aches in sadness, silent tears still flow, For what it meant to lose you no one will ever know. Although you can't be here with us, we're truly not apart until the final breath we take, you'll be living in our hearts. Though absent you are still very near, still loved, still missed, and very dear. Papi to hear your voice and see your smile and just to sit and talk to you would be our only wish today on this Father's Day. Love and miss you. Your wife, daughter, granddaughter and siblings.


Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019
