Charles L. Persyn
Oct. 1, 1940 - March 18, 2020
Oakland, CA
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Charles (Chuck) Persyn, loving husband, father, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 79.
Chuck was born on October 1, 1940 in Martinez, CA to Charles and Marie Persyn. He attended High School at Mt. Diablo High where he excelled in academics and was the starting forward on the basketball league's championship team. Years later his team was inducted into Mt. Diablo High School's Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduating, Chuck attended the University of Notre Dame, where he received his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, class of 1962, and later earned a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.
After marrying Lois in San Francisco on August 17, 1963, they raised two daughters, Suzanne and Yvonne. Chuck worked for Shell Oil Company for his entire career, starting in California and later moving to Houston, during which time he served in various senior executive positions with Shell. Upon retiring from Shell, Chuck and Lois returned to California, where they built a house in the Oakland Hills.
Chuck's athletic pursuits did not end in High School. He was an athlete and avid outdoorsman for his entire life. In his 40's he took up cycling, quickly mastering century rides, and placing in the cycling event of the Texas Senior Games in his 50's. Chuck freely shared his love of nature, hiking, and fishing with others. He particularly enjoyed trips to the mountains, and organized many mountain adventures over the years, first with his father and two brothers, and later with his two daughters in whom he has instilled a lifelong love and appreciation of nature. Chuck never stopped hiking, frequenting local regional parks in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as visiting the mountains, including a week-long hiking expedition to Evolution Valley in the High Sierras at age 77 (a dream of his). Chuck will be remembered by family and friends for his kind and generous spirit.
Chuck was preceded in death by this father, Charles and his mother, Marie. He is survived by his wife Lois, his two daughters Suzanne and Yvonne (Chuck), his brothers Allan (Nan) and Don (JP) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass and Celebration of Life reception to honor Chuck will be held later this year at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, California.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made in memory of Chuck to the East Bay Regional Park District at https://www.ebparks.org/about/getinvolved/donations/default.html or Regional Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 21074 Crestmont Station, Oakland, CA 94620. This was an organization very dear to Chuck's heart.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020