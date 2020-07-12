Rev. Dr. Charles LarkrithMarch 5, 1919 - July 4, 2020Resident of Oakland, CARev. Dr. Charles Larkrith, age 101, in Oakland, CA went from labor to freedom. He was born March 5, 1919 during a pandemic and left 101 years later, July 4, 2020, during another pandemic, where being a centenarian and age met. He will be remembered for his ability to speak with a soothing tone through prayer, scripture, poetry and soliloquies. He worked at the Naval Supply in Oakland, CA where he retired to become a full-time minister. He pastored several churches in the Bay Area and Central Valley of California. Rev. Larkrith was preceded in death by his wife (Lucille D. Larkrith) and one son (Harold R. Bell). He leaves to cherish his legacy of 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grand and 3 great-great grandchild and additional family members. He also leaves his famous tag line, "Ole Po Country" Preacher.He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX next to his wife. On Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am CST a graveside service will occur. Due to current circumstances, only a gravesite ceremony will be held.