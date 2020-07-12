Charles Lee GarrisonJan. 24, 1935 - June 26, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAIt is with great sadness to announce the passing of Charles Lee Garrison Sr. at his home of 66 years in Antioch on Friday, June 26, 2020.Charles was born in Mena, Arkansas until moving to Antioch in 1946. At the age of 17, Charles enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and was an aircraft mechanic on the USS Cape Esperance.While in the Navy, Charles married the love of his life (Dianna). After being honorably discharged, Charles began working for Kaiser/Domtar Gypsum in 1955 until retiring in 1993.Charles is survived by his three sons, "Charlie" Jr. (Debra), Richard (Cherise), and Jeffrey (Juanita). He is also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Charles was preceded in death by his parents (Holder and Allie), two brothers (Troy and Arlie), two sisters (Virginia and Imogene), his wife of 60 years (Dianna), and his grandson (Dean).Visitation will be held on July 16, 2020 from 9AM-11AM at Brentwood Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery at 12 noon.