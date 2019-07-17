Charles P. Goode

March 6, 1928 - July 14, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Charles, also known as Charlie or Chuck, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in San Francisco, CA to Jane and Charles Goode Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; their daughters Colleen, Karen Goebel (Scott), Cathy Greenup (Howard), and son Chuck; Three grandchildren Christopher Goebel, Morgan and Matthew Greenup. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Charles earned his living as a master diesel mechanic for 35 years at various trucking

firms throughout the Bay Area and was a proud Union member of Automotive Industries 1546. Charles' passions included camping across the country in his RV with his wife, fishing, hunting and customizing his Dodge. He was a devoted Catholic, husband, father, papa, and friend and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. Visitation will be Thursday July 18th from 1:00 - 8:00 PM with a vigil at 6:30 PM at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, the funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Felicitas Church on Friday July 19th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to VITAS Hospice Care.





View the online memorial for Charles P. Goode Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019