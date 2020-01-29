|
Charles Patrick Noland
April 3, 1950 - January 2, 2020
Pleasant Hill
Charles Patrick Noland, age 69, passed away after a long illness on January 2, 2020.
Charles was born in Honolulu, HI on April 3, 1950, to William Lawrence Noland and Nancy Hisae Noland (Matsukawa). He attended Punahou (Class of '67), Caltech and then returned to finish his college education at St. Mary's College of California (Class of '82). He studied Church History and Biblical Studies at the Franciscan School of Theology (Graduate Theological Union) and Ancient Greek Language at UC Berkeley. He taught at De La Salle High School for 29 years.
Prior to his return to college, he owned a bookstore, worked in the vineyards of the Napa Valley and obtained an appreciation for hard work. After he met the Christian Brothers, he decided on a vocation to teach high school students. While working for the Christian Brothers and during his college years, he met Suellen Newton and they married in 1987.
During his years at De La Salle High School, he was a religion teacher, department chair, golf coach and Alumni Relations Director. He always enjoyed talking with the students and the DLS community about life, school, his love of food from Hawaii, his passionate interest in chess, ancient Greek writings, books, and golf. He was a fervent supporter of the Lasallian Catholic mission, DLS staff, faculty and alumni and a kind, compassionate and generous person to anyone he might encounter. When he retired in 2014, he continued his years of service as a volunteer at De La Salle High School, De La Salle Academy, and John Muir Medical Center.
At home he supported his children's interest in Irish Dance, Music, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Baseball and whatever interested them.
Charles is preceded in death by his beloved parents, his younger brother, Gary and many friends, classmates, and family. He is survived by his wife Suellen, children Colleen and Aidan as well as many dear friends and family in California and Hawaii.
He never complained about his health struggles; he was positive and appreciative of the many blessings and experiences he enjoyed in his life. He fought a tough and hard battle as bravely and as humanly possible. We are in awe of his determination and quiet strength and we will miss him. We are happy and thankful that his health struggles are over. As he wished he will return to Hawaii with his Father, Mother, and Brother.
Donations may be made to De La Salle High School, Punahou School (Hawaii) or a .
Aloha attire welcome.
VISITATION
Thursday
January 30, 2020
5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Rosary 6:30 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
FUNERAL MASS
Friday
January 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
199 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020