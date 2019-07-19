Home

First Baptist Church
267 N Mills Ave
Lodi, CA 95242
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
267 N. Mills Ave
Lodi, CA
Charles Paul Bennett


1949 - 2019
Charles Paul Bennett Obituary
Charles Paul Bennett
Jan. 7, 1949 - July 14, 2019
Acampo, CA
Chuck Bennett was born in Aurora, Illinois to Lloyd and Vera Bennett. He was the 10th of 13th children. He is preceded in death by his son Kevin, his parents, and 2 of his brothers. He is survived by his wife Donna of 49 yrs., his daughter, Michelle, son-in-law, Sylvain Templeman, and his granddaughters, Isabelle, Meghan, Makenzie & Julienne. He is also survived by 7 sisters and 3 brothers. Charles was a Vietnam veteran and served the community of Richmond, CA, climbing the ranks to become the Chief. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will truly be missed by his family and friends. His family rejoices in the knowledge that his is resting in peace with his Heavenly Father. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave, Lodi, CA 95242.


Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019
