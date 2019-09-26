|
|
Charles (Bill) Phippen, Jr
April 22, 1919 - Sept. 12, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Charles (Bill) was born at Letterman Hospital in the Presidio of San Francisco to Charles William Phippen, Sr. and Christina Isabel Schutte Phippen. His sister, Doris, was born in 1922.
He graduated from Galileo High School and shortly after joined the National Guard. When World War II started, Bill was inducted into the United States Army, and was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. After the War, Bill returned home and drove for Greyhound Bus Line, Yellow Cab Company, and eventually Barrett Bus Lines (San Francisco Airporter). Bill met his future wife, Dorothy Person, at Hobergs Resort in the summer of 1951. They were married on February 1, 1953. Their first child, Linda, was born the next year, followed by Nancy and Michael. After Bill retired in 1985, he and Dorothy enjoyed many cruises and trips. Bill was obsessed with playing tennis from a young age, and played until his stroke at age 95! Over the years he played in many tournaments and attended many professional tournaments. He often spoke of his beloved city of San Francisco and always cheered for his Giants and 49ers. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris, wife Dorothy (June 2005), and son-in-law Kevin Hulme (August 2018). He is survived by Linda Hulme, Nancy Phippen, and Michael Phippen and wife Michele, and three grandchildren, Megan Granger and husband Shane, and Kayleigh and Connor Phippen. Also survived by brother-in-law Vernon Person and sister-in-law Doris Person, and many nieces and nephews.
Our family thanks Villa at Castro Valley and Suncrest Hospice for their care. Dad met his goal of reaching 100 years old!
Dad's Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. Dad, we love you and miss you!
View the online memorial for Charles (Bill) Phippen, Jr
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019