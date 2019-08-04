East Bay Times Obituaries
Charles Abitz
Charles R. Abitz


1939 - 2019
Charles R. Abitz Obituary
Charles R. Abitz
May 5, 1939 - July 23, 2019
Former Resident of Pittsburg
Charles R. Abitz, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on July 23rd in Tumwater, WA. He was born in Antioch, CA and raised in Spokane, WA and West Pittsburg, CA. Chuck worked at Montgomery Wards, Kal Payless and Silviera Lumber before moving to Shelton, WA in 1978. There he opened his own cabinet shop until his retirement. He loved woodworking, photography and pottery. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his great sense of humor.
Chuck leaves behind his loving son, Raymond Abitz, in Temino, WA, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his brother, William Abitz in Pittsburg, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Helen Abitz, his wife, Sandra S. Abitz and daughter, Jeannette Jordan.
A memorial liturgy will be held on Friday, August 9th at 10am at the Church of the Good Shepherd, followed by internment at Oakmont Cemetery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the in your area.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
