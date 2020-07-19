1/1
Charles Rancuret
1938 - 2020
Charles Rancuret
Sept. 27, 1938 - July 1, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Charles Rancuret passed peacefully on July 1, 2020 after a battle with Dementia.
He was born in Sukabumi on the island of Java, Indonesia, to Andre and Maria Rancuret. After WWII, his family immigrated first to Amsterdam in the Netherlands and then in 1956 to the United States. Charles attended Diablo Valley College, became an American citizen and joined the US Army. He was first stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey and then in Heidelberg, Germany, where he met his wife Gisela on a blind date. They married in Germany in 1964 and their first child, Diana, was born the following year. They welcomed their son Brian in 1969. The family moved to Martinez in 1975.
Charles was always on a quest to learn. He read voraciously, spoke 3 languages fluently and loved to travel and experience different cultures. He always had a smile on his face, had the best sense of humor and never met a stranger.
Charles leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Gisela, daughter Diana (Mike), son Brian (Lisa), granddaughters Isabella and Jada, brother Ronald and brother in law, Kurt Nuhn.
Heartfelt thanks to Heatherwood Memory Care in Walnut Creek, for caring for him the past 2 1/2 years. At his request, there will be no service; his remains will be cremated and his ashes spread at sea.



View the online memorial for Charles Rancuret

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
