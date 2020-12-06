Charles Ray Booth
Oct. 23, 1955 - Nov. 18, 2020
Resident of Tracy, CA
Charles was born in Washington, DC to Lois and James Booth. Charles graduated from Alameda High School in 1973, after which he enlisted in the Unites States Army where he worked in communications. Charles served in the Army from 1973-1980 before being medically retired due to multiple sclerosis.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Booth, and brother-in law-Thomas Mendoza. Charles is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula Booth, his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Stephanie Booth, his granddaughters, Shelby and Hailee Booth, his brother Keith Bryan and his five sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law: Joyce, Peggy, Patty, Jenny, Mary, Johnny and several nieces, nephews and their children.
Charles was a devoted husband, father, friend, and a terrific grandpa—he loved being a grandpa—and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Charles will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date when public gatherings resume.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation in his memory to DAV, MS Society or Wounded Warrior Project
. Links can be found below. https://www.dav.org/
http://www.nationalmssociety.org/ https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ View the online memorial for Charles Ray Booth