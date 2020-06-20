Charles Scanlan
December 15, 1937 - June 15, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.
Charles (Chuck) Eugene Scanlan passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at his home in Walnut Creek, California with his daughters by his side. Chuck was born in Seattle, Washington on December 15, 1937. Chuck grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and attended the University of Washington and Stanford University School of Business. After graduation, he moved to San Francisco and lived in a residence hall where one evening he attended a Young Republicans meeting. It was at that meeting where he met the love of his life, Kathy, his wife of 54 years. After brief stints in New York and Waterloo, Belgium, the family moved to Walnut Creek and have been parishioners of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 45 years.
Chuck was devoted to his family and worked hard for many years to provide them with a wonderful life. Chuck and Kathy traveled all over the world and had many adventures together. Chuck was an avid reader and enjoyed gaining new knowledge. He loved music, telling jokes and stamp collecting. His integrity and generosity were immeasurable. Chuck spent many hours volunteering at St. John Vianney and for organizations such as Catholic Charities and the California Symphony.
Chuck is survived by his adoring daughters, Margie and Katie, his sister Sue Jones, Katie's husband Chris, and his four grandchildren, Kevin, Michelle, Michael and Ashley. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, his parents Charles and Margaret Scanlan, and his brother Frederick Scanlan.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral mass will be for immediate family only. We invite family and friends to view the mass via live stream at 9:30am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at sjvianney.online.church.
Special thanks to VITAS Healthcare and Home Care Assistance who provided such loving care to Chuck during his final months. Memorial donations in memory of Chuck can be made to Catholic Charities of the East Bay (www.cceb.org).
View the online memorial for Charles Scanlan
December 15, 1937 - June 15, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.
Charles (Chuck) Eugene Scanlan passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at his home in Walnut Creek, California with his daughters by his side. Chuck was born in Seattle, Washington on December 15, 1937. Chuck grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and attended the University of Washington and Stanford University School of Business. After graduation, he moved to San Francisco and lived in a residence hall where one evening he attended a Young Republicans meeting. It was at that meeting where he met the love of his life, Kathy, his wife of 54 years. After brief stints in New York and Waterloo, Belgium, the family moved to Walnut Creek and have been parishioners of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 45 years.
Chuck was devoted to his family and worked hard for many years to provide them with a wonderful life. Chuck and Kathy traveled all over the world and had many adventures together. Chuck was an avid reader and enjoyed gaining new knowledge. He loved music, telling jokes and stamp collecting. His integrity and generosity were immeasurable. Chuck spent many hours volunteering at St. John Vianney and for organizations such as Catholic Charities and the California Symphony.
Chuck is survived by his adoring daughters, Margie and Katie, his sister Sue Jones, Katie's husband Chris, and his four grandchildren, Kevin, Michelle, Michael and Ashley. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathy, his parents Charles and Margaret Scanlan, and his brother Frederick Scanlan.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral mass will be for immediate family only. We invite family and friends to view the mass via live stream at 9:30am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at sjvianney.online.church.
Special thanks to VITAS Healthcare and Home Care Assistance who provided such loving care to Chuck during his final months. Memorial donations in memory of Chuck can be made to Catholic Charities of the East Bay (www.cceb.org).
View the online memorial for Charles Scanlan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 20, 2020.