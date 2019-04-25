|
|
Charles Scott Rhoades
December 17, 1941 – April 20, 2019
Resident of Newark
Charles Scott Rhoades died peacefully surrounded by family on April 20, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Born December 17, 1941, in Petty, Texas to Rufus and Anna Mae Rhoades, Chuck was a well-respected Newark police officer for 28 years. He also served four years in the United States Marine Corps and 10 years with the Alameda County courthouse. Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine, four sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son. A public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 AM at the Newark LDS Chapel, 36400 Haley St. Interment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
View the online memorial for Charles Scott Rhoades
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019