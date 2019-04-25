East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark LDS Chapel
36400 Haley St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rhoades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Scott Rhoades


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Scott Rhoades Obituary
Charles Scott Rhoades
December 17, 1941 – April 20, 2019
Resident of Newark
Charles Scott Rhoades died peacefully surrounded by family on April 20, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Born December 17, 1941, in Petty, Texas to Rufus and Anna Mae Rhoades, Chuck was a well-respected Newark police officer for 28 years. He also served four years in the United States Marine Corps and 10 years with the Alameda County courthouse. Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine, four sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son. A public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 AM at the Newark LDS Chapel, 36400 Haley St. Interment will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .


View the online memorial for Charles Scott Rhoades
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fremont Chapel of the Roses
Download Now