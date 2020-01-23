|
Charles Thomas Franklin
August 20, 1934 - January 9, 2020
It is with deep disappointment to announce Charles T. Franklin peacefully passed away on the evening of January 9th in Bulverde, Texas due to natural causes. Charles will be greatly missed, but he leaves behind a great legacy of many good laughs, fond memories, and valuable lessons that have and will continue to enlighten numerous lives. Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Terry; his brother Tom and his wife, Charlotte; his sons John and Brandon along with his wife, Leanne and their daughters, Emily and Hannah; his daughter Tayne (Snoddy), her husband Bryan along with their daughter, Tory (who earned her Master's Degree from Texas A&M just prior to Charles passing).
Born in Kansas City, Kansas to Kathryn Thomas and Charles Evans Franklin, young Charles spent a good portion of his youth growing up in Clay Center, Kansas. It is there where Charles developed his passion for sports and anything else where competition entered the equation, However, it wasn't until he started his first job, in a lumber yard where his foreman, John Erikson Sr., instilled into him the virtues of hard work, adding the hard work ethic regimen to his arsenal, Charles went on to star as a center for his high school basketball team. After high school, Charles went on to attend the University of Kansas where he earned a degree in economics in 1956. Then upon graduating from KU, Charles served in the U.S. Navy as a Commissioned Officer from 1956 -1958. It is while he was stationed on Treasure Island where Charles encountered his better half, Terry Menz. In June of 1960, Charles and Terry officially entered into the bonds of matrimony, a lifelong relationship that would span a course of 60 years. Right after getting married, Charles went to work as a salesman for New York Life and the newlyweds settled down in the quiet town of Lafayette. It is there where they both would go on to begin the upbringing of their three children.
During his time as a longtime Lafayette resident, Charles along with a near and dear friend, Gordon McNulty, would go on to form what would become to be known as the Lafayette Moraga youth Association (LMYA). In short, LMYA was an organization that sponsored soccer, basketball, baseball and softball leagues for hundreds of boys and girls. For his enormous efforts in establishing LMYA into a widely successful operation, Charles was honored as Lafayette's "Man of the Year" in 1966. In 1969, Charles was elected to the Lafayette School Board, where he served for two terms over an eight year period. It was on his watch, where he helped elevate the Standards for both the faculty and students. Charles also played a key role in instituting after school activities and programs ranging from art to music to sports during his tenure on the school board. In 1978, Charles went to work for Rail Car America, which was a company that specialized in repairs and over all maintenance of freight trains. Over a short period of time, Charles became Vice President of Rail Car. A title he would hold until he retired in 2004. As Rail Car's Vice President he was instrumental in the company's expansion which he oversaw plants being opened in Chahalis, Washington; Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina and San Antonio, Texas.
While raising a family, either working for New York Life or Rail Car America, and serving on the School Board, Charles found the time to coach many youth athletic teams all year round. Over the course of this time, he became affectionately known as "Uncle Charley" because of the way he treated every kid as if it were his very own. On occasion, he was also comically referred to as "Chuckles" because of his infectious funny laugh. As a coach, Charles only asked three things of his players: Stay on your toes, be heads up and shake a leg. Charles was a tremendous source of inspiration. Many times, when kids were down on the count, he would uplift their spirits by saying "hang in there it just takes one - just takes only one" one of the many highlights in his time of coaching, came when he had the great fortune of having the opportunity to coach Dale Murphy. Dale would later go on to play major league baseball for the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies. In course of his career Dale evolved into a perennial all star player who won back to back most valuable player awards in the National League for the 1982 and 1983 seasons as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
As "Uncle Charley's" coaching career was coming to a close and the empty nest syndrome in full swing, he along with the love of his life, Terry, filled the void by embarking on a globetrotting sojourn which saw them visiting scenic wonders such as the Australian Outback, African Serengeti, Egyptian Pyramids, Galapacos Islands, Great Wall, Nepal and Machu Picchu.
When Charles wasn't hard at work serving the Community he was busy catching up on his favorite pastimes. For starters, back in his Hayday, he and Terry in the mid 1960's became members of the Kennel Club where they cultivated many fantastic friendships and in the process garnered numerous awards showing their old English Sheepdogs. While Terry was out Horseback riding, Charles was either playing a round of golf, competing in a tennis tournament or hooping it up in a night time basketball league, Charles interests weren't solely confined to the playing field. In his spare time he was an avid reader, was bullish on crossword puzzles and relished the Saduku puzzles as well. Lastly, need we mention, he was a phenomenal card player who knew when to hold 'em, when to fold 'em and when there was gold in 'em.
In this time of sorrow, the Franklin Family extends a world of thanks to the physicians, nurses and the rest of the medical staff in the San Antonio area for their wonderful compassion and professionalism they displayed throughout Charles final stages of life. God Bless you all for everything.
Should you choose to make a donation in the memory of Charles Thomas Franklin, please consider these options:
1). The Lafayette Moraga Youth Association
2). The Lafayette School District
3). The University of Kansas
4). Kidney Dialysis Research
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020