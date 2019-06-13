East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Callaghan Mortuary & Livermore Crematory - Livermore
3833 East Avenue
Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 447-2942
Charles W. Barton

Charles W. Barton Obituary
Charles W. Barton
Resident of Livermore, CA
Charles, a former teacher at Joe Mitchell school in Livermore passed away on 6/10/2019 of Alzheimers. Burial will be at the Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, CA on 6/22/2019 at 10 A.M. with graveside services to follow at 11:15 at Roselawn Cemetery on Livermore Ave. Charles was very active in the veterans organizations. His daughter Mindy preceded him in death 2/18/2019.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Barton, his son Bruce Barton, granddaughter Alex Bonnet and three grandchildren, Nathan, Isabella, and Matthew.


Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019
