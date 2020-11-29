Charles Walter Lowell
February 22, 1930 - October 26, 2020
Resident of Copperopolis
Charles (Charlie) Lowell passed away peacefully at home on Oct 26th, surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old. He will forever be remembered by his friends and loved ones for his infectious laugh, generous nature, his love of adventure and all things fun. He was an eternal optimist, a "glass half-full" kind of guy. Always ready and willing to step up to the plate, he said a resounding "Yes" to life.
A third generation Californian, Charles was born in Oakland, Ca., to Dr. Walter Hazelwood Lowell and Bertha Vanderbilt Lowell. He was their youngest child and is predeceased by his parents and sisters Janis Levis and Eleanor Williams.
He grew up in the Rockridge area of Oakland and graduated from Berkeley High. He went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley. After College, he served his country as a First Lt. in the Army Reserves. He later graduated from University of Washington's Pacific Coast School of Banking. He also graduated from Northwestern School of Mortgage Banking and Wharton School of Commercial Banking.
Charles began his career at the Bank of California in San Francisco, where he met the girl of his dreams, Audrey (Christensen). They married in 1951, eventually settling in Danville, Ca., and raised their family there. Charles was a 25 year veteran of the Bank of California, having been promoted to Vice President/manager at age 33. In the mid 60's he opened the Bank of California, Danville branch and grew it to the fifth largest bank in the chain.
On Oct.1, 1975, he started Diablo Bank, the first independent bank in Danville, and he eventually opened branches in Alamo and San Ramon. The first branch was located in the old "Five and Dime" building on Danville Blvd. Several years later, Charles would help oversee the construction of the new headquarters of Diablo Bank at 156 Diablo Rd., the first three story commercial building in Danville. Diablo Bank was a top ten Premier Performing Bank in the state for ten years, during which time Charles served as president of the Independent Banking Assoc. of Northern Ca. (1981), as well as on the board of directors of the California Bankers Assoc. (1982-1983).
His work ethic and belief in community service led him to serve as president of the Danville Lion's Club (1965-1966) and president of the San Ramon Valley Chamber of Commerce (1967–1968). As Chamber president, he was honored to cut the ribbon officially opening the new Interstate 680, passing through Danville. He was a past president (1982-1983) and director of the Danville Rotary Club; he served on the board of directors and was treasurer of Eugene O'Neill Tao House in Danville (1989); he was area chairman for the March of Dimes; he was treasurer of the San Ramon Valley Community Center and director of the Child Resource Center; he served on the board of directors of John Muir Hospital, chairing the Bylaws, Finance and Executive Committees (1985-1988); he was a founding member and director of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District with twelve years of continuous service (1975-1987); he served of the Contra Costa County Planning Commission; he was a founding member of the Lesher Center of the Arts; he served on the board of the Diablo Community Service District as the District's Road Commissioner, "where he brought humor and joie de vivre to the districts business",(1977-1981); He taught classes in banking at Ohlone College in Fremont and Chabot College in Hayward. For many years, he wrote a column in the local Danville Pioneer Newspaper, which he called 'Lowell Down'.
After retiring from the bank, Charles and Audrey moved to Indian Wells, Ca., where Charles was a member of Desert Horizons Country Club and served on the board of the homeowners association. His fun loving spirit and unstoppable energy made him the life of every party amongst his many cherished friends. He enjoyed traveling the globe (which he did many times over), golf, bridge and games of all kinds.
Of all his accomplishments, Charlie was most proud of his family, whom he loved spending time with, especially at his beloved cabin at Clear Lake, where he taught his children and grandchildren to sail and water ski. And where, along with a huge grin, he wore his red, white and blue striped slacks to every Fourth of July celebration.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Audrey, daughters Cindy Sulprizio (Kent), Sandra Cleland (Mike), son Wayne Lowell (Lourdes). Grandchildren: Brett Sulprizio (Hiroko), Keely Sulprizio, Katie Cleland, Allison Cleland, Dan Cleland, Mark Cleland, Melissa Reavis (James), Taylor Lowell, Garrett Lowell and great grandson, Makoto Sulprizio.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, Ca. Memorial donations may be sent to Macular Degeneration Research
, PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871, or, Melanoma Research Foundation, PO Box 759329, MD 21275.
Angels Memorial Chapel
1071 S. Main St.
Angels Camp, CA 95228 View the online memorial for Charles Walter Lowell