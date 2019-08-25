|
Charles Warren Hickman
Resident of Concord
Warren passed away peacefully at the Montecito Oakmont Senior Living Facility August 16, 2019. He was 101 years old. Born on July 22, 1918 in Leola, SD to Elmer and Rose Hickman.
Warren came to California on July 4, 1935. A skilled carpenter and craftsman, there was nothing he couldn't build. He'd often remind people how he would ride a horse to school 'back in the day'. One of the first batch of people to go through the Caldecott Tunnel when it opened. A veteran of WWII, he served his country for three years in the Pacific Theater for the United States Army Air Corp. At one point during the war, he was stationed at Tinian Island/airfield around the time of the Enola Gay being loaded with its historic and controversial payload. A proud Concord resident since approximately 1945, he built many of the buildings you see throughout Concord and the Bay Area. An avid golfer with an unquenchable love for the game, yet humble and self-effacing when asked about his score. A patient man, which was displayed by his love for another hobby, metal detecting, a hobby requiring dedication and patience to spare.
He is survived by his step-son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Maria Buckmaster, grandchildren Don Buckmaster, Mike Grogan and Teresa Eames. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, like Betty Soto, who visited and walked with him often. He will always be loved, remembered and missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Dona in 1997.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019